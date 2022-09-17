easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $653.75.

Shares of ESYJY stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76. easyJet has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.85.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

