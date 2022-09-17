Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $2 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $156.48. 531,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,413. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.55 and a 200 day moving average of $164.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

