Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 91,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,386. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

