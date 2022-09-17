Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.6 %

EW opened at $93.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,253 shares of company stock worth $6,550,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

