El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
