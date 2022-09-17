El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $338.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,539,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,137 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

