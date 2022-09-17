Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Electricité de France Price Performance

Shares of ECIFY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECIFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC cut Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

