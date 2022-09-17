Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,903 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after buying an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $121.74 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

