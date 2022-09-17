Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0251 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded 250% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $97,706.93 and $4,147.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 1,537.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark’s genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

