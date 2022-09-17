Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

EKTAY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.40. 129,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.06. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.43%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

