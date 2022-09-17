Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Elys Game Technology Price Performance

About Elys Game Technology

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.51. 160,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Further Reading

