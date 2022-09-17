Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 191.7% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
Shares of EUBG remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.53.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
