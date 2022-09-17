Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 94,600 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 419,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ENVB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $144.49.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

ENVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Enveric Biosciences to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.