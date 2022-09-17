Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,801,200.00.

Equitable Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Equitable stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.22. 4,072,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,944. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $773,363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equitable by 20.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $44,231,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

