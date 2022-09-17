Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (ES) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $24,348.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Era Swap

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Era Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

