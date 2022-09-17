Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 1.9 %

Ero Copper stock opened at C$14.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$25.83.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$146.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$145.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.