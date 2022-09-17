Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:EVK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 5,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of 104.10 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

