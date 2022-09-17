EveryCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,817.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (EVY) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $77,843.48 and $6,817.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,882.18 or 0.99994093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057690 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005491 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00064902 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00077709 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EveryCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.