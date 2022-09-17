EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Transactions at EVO Payments

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,126.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,312,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

EVO Payments Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5,954.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 57.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOP stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

