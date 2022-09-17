Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Down 52.5% in August

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 16,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a current ratio of 10.65. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Read More
