Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Exchange Income stock opened at C$47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$37.79 and a one year high of C$51.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.14.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. TD Securities started coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exchange Income Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.