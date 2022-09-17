Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $190.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.42.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after buying an additional 189,922 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

