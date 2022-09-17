Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.85. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Farfetch by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

