Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Acquires $13,015.00 in Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Planson purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,728.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $42.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

