Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Reduced by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 7.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. 6,262,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,368. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal



Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.



