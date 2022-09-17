Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

FURCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

