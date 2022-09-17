FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $43.85 on Friday, hitting $161.02. 34,201,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.02. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

