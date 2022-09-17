FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.44 EPS.
NYSE FDX traded down $43.85 on Friday, hitting $161.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,201,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.
In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
