FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.44 EPS.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $43.85 on Friday, hitting $161.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,201,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,648 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 117,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

