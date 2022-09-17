FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FedEx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.04.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $43.85 on Friday, reaching $161.02. 34,201,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average of $218.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

