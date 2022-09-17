Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FERG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $111.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average is $123.73. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $183.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $651,809,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $722,808,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,174,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $232,367,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

