Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading Down 0.2%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.41. Approximately 262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

