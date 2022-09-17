Financial Review: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) and JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leslie’s and JD.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leslie’s 0 3 5 0 2.63 JD.com 0 3 11 0 2.79

Leslie’s currently has a consensus price target of $21.22, suggesting a potential upside of 52.90%. JD.com has a consensus price target of $88.64, suggesting a potential upside of 60.09%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JD.com is more favorable than Leslie’s.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leslie’s $1.34 billion 1.89 $126.63 million $0.78 17.79 JD.com $149.33 billion 0.50 -$559.00 million ($0.69) -80.25

This table compares Leslie’s and JD.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Leslie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JD.com. JD.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leslie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Leslie’s has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JD.com has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Leslie’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leslie’s and JD.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leslie’s 9.74% -49.59% 15.80% JD.com -0.69% 4.98% 2.44%

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards. The company also provides pool maintenance products, including pool closing and opening supplies, filter catridges, chlorine floaters, backwash and vacuum hoses, and cleaning attachments; parts, such as automatic pool cleaner parts, pool filter and pump parts, and pool heater and heat pump parts; and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. In addition, it provides pool equipment and repair services. The company markets its products through 952 company operated locations in 38 states and e-commerce websites. It serves the residential, professional, and commercial consumers. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc. provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; and provides asset management services for logistics property investors. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

