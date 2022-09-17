Financial Survey: Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) versus Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hammerson and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hammerson N/A N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT 11.40% 4.05% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hammerson and Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hammerson $185.36 million N/A -$590.05 million N/A N/A Apple Hospitality REIT $933.87 million 3.86 $18.83 million $0.57 27.65

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Hammerson.

Hammerson has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hammerson and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hammerson 2 1 0 0 1.33 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Hammerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Hammerson on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

