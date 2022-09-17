First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.14. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 29.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,208.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

