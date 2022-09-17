First Citizens Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $254.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

