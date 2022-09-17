First Community Trust NA Sells 490 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Community Trust NA cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.1% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $80.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

