First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FNWB. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First Northwest Bancorp to $21.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

FNWB stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90.

First Northwest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.16 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Insider Activity

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

