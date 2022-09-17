First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 566,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,519. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

