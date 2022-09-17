First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.45 and last traded at $45.57. 658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.15.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

