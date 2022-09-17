First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 134.2% in August

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 2,972.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 380,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,128 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the second quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ FID remained flat at $15.14 on Friday. 20,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.306 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

