Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the period. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned 12.59% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of KORP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.31. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.