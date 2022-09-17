Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.19. 603,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.83. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

