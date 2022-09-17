Flaharty Asset Management LLC Has $342,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 456,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.5% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 148,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 33,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $5,410,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.79. 19,190,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,454. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

