Flaharty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 29,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.96 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

