Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

