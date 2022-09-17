Flaharty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $227.36. 1,635,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

