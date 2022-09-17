Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,211,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

