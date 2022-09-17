Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 94.9% from the August 15th total of 898,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 769,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Flora Growth by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Flora Growth by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

About Flora Growth

NASDAQ FLGC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 340,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,513. Flora Growth has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

