Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $14,055.00 Average PT from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14,055.00.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Down 1.3 %

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

