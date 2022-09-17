FOAM (FOAM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,372.00

FOAM (FOAM) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $1,372.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 307.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM launched on July 7th, 2019. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

