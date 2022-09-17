FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 74,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

XME stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $45.36. 7,148,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,300. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $66.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

